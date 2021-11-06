First images of Jennifer Lawrence showing off her pronounced pregnant belly

In a few months Jennifer Lawrence she will become a mother for the first time with her husband, Cooke maroney, as reported this past Wednesday by the representative of the renowned actress to ‘Page Six’. A new new one that arrives two years after the couple went through the altar in 2019 in an intimate bond attended by only the closest family and friends of the respective ones and which took place at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

Now, the owner of an art gallery and the interpreter have decided to go one step further. Happy news that has broken with the secrecy that characterizes Lawrence, given how cautious she is always with everything related to her private life, since, despite having been her representative who has communicated that she is pregnant, it has been the 31-year-old who has chosen not to take it secretly. However, it is true that, at the moment, the sex of the future baby that is expected is unknown as well as in what week of gestation it is.

Now, days after being knowledgeable about the exciting information, The first images of Jennifer pregnant have come to light. Wearing an orange floral dungarees, a basic T-shirt, jelly sandals and a Dior bag, the star showed off her pronounced pregnant belly during a walk through the streets of New York, as the images show that you can see here.

Some photographs in which she looks radiant as she heads out to enjoy a nice lunch with a friend. The very famous, as shown by these snapshots, chose to order a cheese sandwich, tomato soup, chicken wings and a salad that culminated in some French fries that she shared with her companion.

It sure interests you …

Jennifer Lawrence’s doppelganger who’s tired of being mistaken for the actress