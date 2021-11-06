Finding habitable planets: these should be the main goals of astronomy for the next decade

The report from the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine also called for increased investment to fund new technological developments.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine of the USA released the report in which they detail what are the three main objectives that they pose to astronomy and astrophysics for the next 10 years. “This report sets out an ambitious, inspiring and aspirational vision for the next decade,” said Fiona Harrison, division chief of physics, mathematics and astronomy at the California Institute of Technology.

Priorities refer to search for new habitable planets, similar to Earth, found outside the solar system; the investigation of the nature of black holes, neutron stars and the explosive events that gave rise to them, which will help to understand what happened in the first moments of the birth of the universe. The third is linked to the growth of galaxies, which is why the exploration of their origins and their evolution is promoted, from the gas networks that feed them to the formation of stars.

More investment in technology

Another of the objectives set for the next decade is to increase funding for the development and consolidation of new technologies.

In this sense, he recommended to NASA the creation of a new Great Observatories Mission and a Technological Maturation Program. The first mission should be the development of a infrared, optical, ultraviolet telescope that it is significantly larger than Hubble, capable of observing planets 10 billion times fainter than its star and of providing spectroscopic information on exoplanets, among other possibilities.

That new telescope could have an estimated cost of 11,000 million dollars and its implementation could begin at the end of this decade, once the missions and technologies are developed.

The report also highlights that the priority of the National Science Foundation (NSF) should be investing in the Giant Magellan Telescope (Chile) and the Thirty Meter Telescope (Hawaii, USA) projects. ).

Finally, he points out that the NSF and the US Department of Defense should promote the Stage 4 Cosmic Microwave Background Observatory, which is defined as a leap forward for terrestrial observations of the emerging universe and as an important tool to understand its evolution. In this sense, he proposed to develop the Next-Generation Very Large Array, a radio observatory with 10 times more sensitivity than the Karl Jansky Very Large Array and the Very Long Baseline Array observatories.

