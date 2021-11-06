Filtration reveals that Lionel Messi will win his seventh Ballon d’Or

Editorial Mediotiempo

Paris France / 05.11.2021 15:05:42





The November 29th of this year the great winner of the Ballon d’Or will be announced, gala that would no longer have its main surprise hidden, because It has been leaked that Lionel Messi will officially win his seventh medal, consolidating at the top of the historical table.

Lionel messi you may not live your best moment with him PSGwell at least in Ligue 1 he has not been able to score or assist, but lor done in LaLiga with Barcelona and internationally with Argentina they would creditor to this distinction.

What was leaked to ensure Messi’s triumph?

According to the Portuguese medium ‘RTP’, previous for the Ballon d’Or gala forever an interview with the winner is filmed of the medal, which would have already taken place and that had Lionel Messi as the protagonist.

Are images appear at award moment prior to the winner giving a speech, so It would be confirming that Lionel Messi will be the winner of the Ballon d’Or.

On social media, in addition to fan requests, two lists circulated with the supposed order whose I would win this trophy where in a Messi I was the winner but in the other appeared Robert Lewandowski, player who in 2020 was the top favorite to obtain it but the gala was not held due to Covid-19.

If the award is confirmed for Messi there will certainly be great controversy around the subject of Lewandowski, Well, many hope that the Pole will be the one to raise the Golden Ball, but apparently this honor will have to wait for him.

It is important to know that a panel of 176 journalists worldwide they are the ones who give 5 votes for the finalists of the prize (6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point depending on your choices), This is how the big winner is chosen.