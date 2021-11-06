‘Fast and furious 9’: Vin Diesel dedicates emotional message to Paul Walker for his birthday – movie news

The ‘Fast & Furious’ star Vin Diesel dedicated an emotional message to his friend, Paul Walker, who would have recently turned 48 years old and we are not crying, you are crying.

It was in 2001 that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker teamed up on the big screen to star in. Fast and Furious, stepping on the gas and building one of the most popular franchises today. But despite Walker’s unexpected death, the protagonist of Bulletproof Babysitter and xXx He always takes the opportunity to pay tribute to who, beyond his stage partner, became his soul brother, And on the occasion of what would have been his 48th birthday, the actor dedicated an emotional message to him through his social networks.

On November 30, 2013, Walker was involved in a tragic car accident that took his life; and to honor his memory, Diesel wrote the following: “There are so many things to tell you … normally I would tell you that you wouldn’t believe how I celebrated your birthday … but the result is certain and I know you were with me in spirit.”

I miss you. Always.

The publication has exceeded two million interactions by fans, who found in the words of Vin Diesel a moving moment. Since that loss, the protagonist and producer has sought to honor Walker’s memory in different installments of the saga on wheels, such as Fast and Furious 9.When, at the end of the film, reference was made to Brian O’Conner driving his sports car to the family meal.

The director of multiple installments of the saga, Justin Lin, assured that Brian is still alive within the universe of Fast and furious, which has aroused all kinds of reactions from fans because that there is the possibility of meeting future references to Paul Walker at the closing of the saga.

Last June, Vin Diesel revealed in an interview with AND! News that have considered the participation of Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, in future installments of Fast and furiousHowever, it is still a sensitive subject for the protagonist of the tape as Bloodshot y: Reactivated, so it just said the following: “I wouldn’t rule out anything. Sorry, but I can’t reveal all the ‘Fast 10’ secrets. Let’s just say nothing is ruled out. ”

