Fashion is key! Kristen Stewart confesses how they managed to replicate Princess Diana’s style in Spencer

USA. – Kristen Stewart shared the importance of costumes in his new movie “Spencer”. Along with the magazine Vogue, talked about how the brand Chanel guided the entire process for the creation of each of the pieces used by Diana spencer. It is that fashion and the Princess have always been hand in hand, and it is considered a style icon to this day.

The French brand opened its archive to be able to take all the necessary information and thus create vintage models so that Stewart could use them. According to the director of the film, the help of Chanel allowed to give Diana’s character that princess aura they were looking for so much. It’s that royals are always dressed in the best outfits available.

To begin the investigation of Diana’s style, the director Pablo Larrain he looked for all the photos of Spencer from 1992 to 1998. The idea was to be able to understand what was the reason for his choices, for that they paid special attention to the details that were repeated. For example, gold buttons, soft colors, polo neck sweaters, high-waisted skirts and pants.

With that, it was possible to give an idea of ​​what the styles of its two versions were like, the Diana wife of the heir to the throne and the private version. Kristen Stewart He realizes this contrast and how the Princess is completely reflected in that duality that expresses how she ended up freeing herself from the pressures of the crown when she moved away from it. This was necessary in order to tell the story.

The followers of Diana spencer they will know the special admiration of the same for the brand Chanel, this had a special place in her closet. It was one of the constants in her style, no matter at what stage of her life, she was always attentive to the launching of new collections.