Fans reported bad organization prior to first practice

Bad organization and delay in opening the doors were reported on the first day of activity of the Grand Prix of Mexico at Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

As if that were not enough, the Tier 2A Construction was not finished, so the organizers reported through social networks that the attendees will receive a refund of 500 pesos in cash for the day lost and a Cashless card for the same amount for consumption.

“We are about to open Door 8! An apology for the delay. As you enter, please come to the information modules so that we can tell you how the delay will be compensated. An apology again and thank you for your patience!” Mexican GP on his official Twitter.

Users on social networks showed the poor organization of the event and the setbacks they had to face to enter the Autodromo.

FRAUD IN THE #GPMexico Fans cannot enter Grandstand 2A of the Autodromo because construction was not completed. There are no organizers to relocate fans. pic.twitter.com/gHLTqU7NC4 – Luis Salazar Angulo (@lsalazara) November 5, 2021

Spectators have only been able to enjoy the first free practices from the giant screens, which have also had technical failures.

The $ 500 does not compensate the money we pay for 3-day tickets, nor the lost queue time and less the fact that your workers are not working instead they are seeing what we pay to see 3 days not just 1 day pic.twitter.com/OyCNCyEQWl – Vallerie (@ ValE00) November 5, 2021

