Fans React To Rumors That Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd Are Dating: ‘What A Weird Couple’

Fans share their support for Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd amid rumors that the couple is dating after they were spotted together numerous times.

On Saturday, the actress and singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, were photographed dining together in Los Angeles.

The exit, which took place at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, according to the DailyMail, marks the second time the would-be couple has met for dinner at the Italian restaurant, as they were seen earlier having dinner together in late June.

Jolie and The Weeknd were also seen spending time together in July, when they attended the same private concert, according to the outlet.

Although neither the star of Maleficent, 46, nor the singer of Blinding Lights, 31, have addressed the rumors, a source previously told Page Six that dinners are not about a romantic relationship but rather a business one, as The Weeknd is “focused on getting into the movie business.”

The Canadian singer, who previously starred in Uncut Gems, is currently starring in the HBO series Max The Idol, of which he is a co-writer and executive producer.

However, despite the earlier claim that the couple’s reunions are focused on business, fans have already begun to express their happiness over the possibility of a romantic relationship between Jolie and The Weeknd.

“Say what you want about celebrity culture, but Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd quotes have really given me some life,” one person tweeted.

Another said, “Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? I didn’t see it coming, but I agree. “

“If The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating, life is complete. My God, please give me pictures, ”someone else wrote.

However, not everyone agreed on the possible relationship, as others found the couple unlikely.

“How did Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd cross paths?” one person asked, while another tweeted, “I thought this was a joke.”

Jolie was previously married to Brad Pitt, with whom she shares six children, from 2014 to 2019. She was also married even earlier to Billy Bob Thornton, from 2000 to 2003, and Jonny Lee Miller, from 1996 to 1999.

The Weeknd has previously dated Selena Gomez and supermodel Bella Hadid, with whom he was eventually linked until 2019.