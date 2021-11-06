Fan provokes Dinenno and the forward threatens him

A video circulates in social networks in which Juan Ignacio Dinenno, forward of the Cougars, of making words with an amateur, whom he threatens with “head off”, when he claimed him for the defeat suffered by the team in against Santos Laguna last Thursday.

When the Argentine approached the amateurs to sign autographs, a person told him: “You are in Mexico to … You have to give him little eggs dad “…

The Dthe forward searched and pointed to his accuser saying: “I take your head off... I take your head off “.

The fan did not back down: “Whatever you want, whatever you want, “he replied, adding: “It gets … I shit … in your mother’s shell.”

Dinenno followed Signing autographs in T-shirts while they continued to scold him: “In Mexico eeeh. You’re in Mexico. With goals he shuts up …”.

There were other shouts: “Dinenno, you look beautiful”, but the fan seized on that: “Beautiful but with goals. Five goals in 17 games. Against Cruz Azul I want to see you shutting your mouths. “

Dinenno he answered again: You are a little clown. “

And the answer was: “No, no, no … Five goals in 17 games. I love the shield. I want to. goals against Cruz Azul so that you shut me up “.

It may interest you: Grand Prix of Mexico Live! Free Practice 3 – Formula 1