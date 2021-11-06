famous people unhappy with their cosmetic surgeries

There are endless reasons why going under the knife is not always the best solution for celebrities. Either due to media pressure or a different result than expected, some celebrities on the national and international scene have admitted that the scalpel is not always the right option to look better.

Among the cosmetic surgery operations that the famous ones use the most are botox injections to make wrinkles or breast enlargements disappear. However, today hyaluronic acid is the best alternative to make small temporary touch-ups without the need to go through the operating room.

Aesthetic operations can have consequences like the ones we mentioned above. For this reason, many well-known faces make use of their fame and have no problem admitting the disadvantages of these interventions, to warn all those who are thinking of making a change soon. And it is that both famous in our country and outside our borders, have sometimes been forced to experience the most negative part of these retouching.

The best known cases of failed touch-ups

One of the last to get on this car has been Nagore Robles. That of Basauri has had no qualms when it comes to talking on their social networks about a subject that a priori was quite complicated: “I want to show you the not so beautiful part of a case,” he began by saying. And the thing is that Sandra Barneda’s girlfriend had her nose operated back in 2014, but the intervention was too complicated: “I woke up with a black face, all full of bruises, and a broken nose.”

The operation was a real trauma for the collaborator, who even considered leaving television: “I have cried a lot with my new image. It has been horrible. […] With this I want to advise you that you inform yourself well of everything that can happen because once you enter an operating room you do not know how you are going to leave ”, he explained.

But Nagore has not been the only one who has suffered the consequences of failed cosmetic interventions. If we travel beyond our country we find the case of the model Linda Evangelista, who revealed through a statement that she had been away from public life for more than 5 years to hide the aftermath of an aesthetic procedure that “Had an effect contrary to what was promised”. Years later he steeled himself to tell why he had temporarily left his job and his normal life.

Nicole Kidman has also been the victim of poorly performed surgeries. In 2011, the actress claimed that she had used botox even though the result was not as expected: “I no longer use it and now I can move my forehead again”, it revealed. He also added that this bad drink made him decide to abandon the surgery forever and lead a healthy life, away from tobacco and smoke.

The problem of aesthetic operations has been made viral again by one of the recent events. Alicia Robledo Benavente, known as Malicia de Las Grecas, passed away on November 1 unexpectedly at only 67 years old. His fans grieve his loss, and although the reasons for his death are not yet known, several suspicions indicate that it would have been as a result of a cosmetic operation to reduce his body fat. Her husband, the music producer Antonio Pérez, demonstrated this with some forceful statements to ABC: “Suddenly I began to hear some very strange sounds and I approached the bed. Alicia was disengaged, her eyes wide, and she was trying to speak but could not.. His mouth was crooked and he was only making noises that were unintelligible. He asked me for help with his eyes, he tried to tell me that he did not know what was happening, “he said.