F1: Who is the wife of the Mexican driver Checo Pérez?

The Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez will participate this weekend in the Grand Prix of Mexico, a motoring event organized by the private initiative.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 7, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome; It should be noted that the most accessible tickets can be obtained from 500 Mexican pesos.

In recent times the name of “Checo” Pérez It has caught the attention of motor vehicle enthusiasts, as it is in a successful stage of its career.

As the spotlights are on him, his fans even began to wonder details of the motorsports professional’s private life.

One of the doubts about the man from Guadalajara is his marital status, although it is now known that He has been married since 2018 to the young Carola Martínez.

Who is Carola Martínez?

“Checo” Pérez is a public man for his career as a driver of the Formula 1But he avoids giving details of his private life and concentrates more on his job.

Despite this, in his personal Instagram account he usually shares some photos of his family: his wife is Carola Martínez, a young woman about whom little is known.

She, like her husband, is originally from Guadalajara; During their marriage to the motorist they have had two children: Carlota and Sergio Pérez Martínez.

