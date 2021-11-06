Expenses, crucial week

Just as any individual is careful about their economic situation and, in general, makes their expenses based on their income, the State does the same exercise in each of its three levels of government, three public powers and each of its constitutionally bodies. autonomous.

In this sense, in order for the government to achieve optimal functioning, it is due to its having a budget that maintains the balance between its income and expenditures, with the deficit in its accounts being the exception rather than the rule.

For fiscal year 2022, the Federal Executive Power has submitted to the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union a draft Budget of Expenditures of the Federation that contemplates the expenditure of 7 billion 88,250 million 300 thousand pesos, an unprecedented amount for the magnitude of the expense, however, more than 870 billion pesos of that expense will come from debt, which is not good news.

Since last September 8, the Chamber of Deputies has been analyzing the economic package project, the Federation Revenue Law having already been approved and this will happen shortly with the Expenditure Project.

Based on article 74, section IV, of the Constitution, the federal deputies have until November 15 to approve the expenditures of the Federation, therefore, the week that is about to start will be crucial to achieve that task.

From the PRI we have fought for the redirection of resources to items that have to do with the defense of human rights, equality between men and women, defense of victims and care for vulnerable groups, at the time of requesting that funds for security attention public be restored for the benefit of states and municipalities.

And we have done this through the ordinary committees that have issued opinions and proposals in this regard.

All of them will be analyzed by the Budget and Public Account Committee, which does not face a minor challenge and it will be, shortly, when it must present the opinion that contains the draft Expenditure Budget, in order for it to be discussed in Plenary and, where appropriate, approved. We fight for our proposals to be heeded and the institutional deterioration that we have suffered since 2019 does not continue.

National President of the PRI