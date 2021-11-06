Exatlón México: This would be the reason why the reality show would go off the air

Exatlon Mexico it became one of the viewers’ favorite reality shows, it even consolidated itself into the stellar program of TV Azteca; however, it appears to be going through serious problems that could cause it to go off the air.

For several months that the sports reality of the Ajusco is transmitted by Aztec ONE, where ‘Guardians’ and ‘Conquerors’ face off from Sunday to Thursday, in order to win the fortress, survival and different prizes, such as money, vehicles or other things.

In social networks it has been rumored that the reality show has stopped its recordings of the fifth season, because according to the Instagram account “Spoilerexatlon”, which offers previews of each broadcast, reported that for several days nothing new has been recorded of the fifth season.

But, according to reports, the reason is due to the fact that among the members of the reds and blues they have caught the COVID-19 as it happened in Warriors 2021, so it could soon be revealed that Exatlon Mexico it will be paused.

So far, TV Azteca nor the production of ‘Exatlon‘They have made a pronouncement on these rumors, so it only remains to wait if the famous reality show will continue as normal or there will be some changes in the next episodes.

