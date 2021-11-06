Exatlón 2021: Yomi is a victim of crime, that’s how they robbed him in Guadalajara

Christian Anguiano better known as I my was one of the most successful blue athletes within the Heroes and Titans season in Exatlon Mexico, the famous is quite active on social networks where all his followers can learn a little more about his life after passing through the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Being the current partner of the athlete Casandra Ascencio, the former blue athlete has managed to create a great career within social networks, so he can feel closer to all his followers who during his season in Exatlon Mexico They showed their full support to finally lead him to become one of the most beloved athletes of his season.

Creating great ties and incredible friendships, I my He returned to Guadalajara to continue with his normal life, unfortunately he was surprised by a terrible incident that left him quite upset.

Yomi is a victim of crime on the streets of Guadalajara

The athlete shared the sad news on social networks, and it is that during an oversight I my suffered a terrible incident due to crime on the streets in Guadalajara, the famous returned after a few minutes of leaving his car on the street to realize that his battery had been stolen.

Pretty angry I my He denounced the incident through his social networks, unfortunately although he assured that there was a surveillance module near his vehicle there was not much that could be done, so he simply proceeded to comment on what happened asking his followers to be careful.

On the other hand I my He assured that not everything during his day was bad because despite the incident he met with his current partner Casandra Ascencio to talk about the next house that they will be building together to finally be able to culminate their incredible relationship with one more step on their way together.

I my He shared his excitement and promised to keep his followers informed of what happened and all the surprises that he will be preparing for his next professional and personal step.









