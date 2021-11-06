Everything leaked about the Samsung Galaxy S22: design, features …

The Samsung Galaxy S22 They will arrive in early 2022 as three of the best options on the market. The Korean company will launch a Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 + and a Galaxy S22 Ultra. Today there are several details that we already know and that give us a very good idea of ​​what is to come. Real images, details of cameras, screens and batteries have been leaked. We cannot confirm anything, but the outline of what the Galaxy S22 will be is already beginning to form.

New design in true Galaxy Note style

Everything points to the new Galaxy S22 will arrive as a mix of Galaxy Note and iPhone 13. The flat frames are almost confirmed and so is the Note style when it comes to the displays and the square shape.

Jon Prosser has leaked an image showing the back of Galaxy S22 with a new design. The camera module is left behind and the photographic sensors come directly from the rear area. This is similar to what we have seen in other Samsung mid / low range.

Everything points to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + They will have plastic backs, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a glass back. With this, Samsung would continue to believe that selling a mobile 1,100 euros / dollars with rear of plastic it is something acceptable.

LTPO displays, Snapdragon 898 and TOP cameras

The leaks show that the new Galaxy S22 will arrive loaded with hardware. It seems everyone will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, a chip that will be presented in a few weeks. We’ll see if Samsung chooses its own Exynos chips for certain markets such as Europe.

As for screens, everyone will have LTPO technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and adaptive frequency: 120 to 10 Hz for the Ultra and 120 to 48 Hz for the rest. The screens will be 6.06, 6.55, and 8.81 inches respectively.

As for cameras, several possibilities are considered, always differentiating the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + models from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These would be the filtered settings at the moment:

Galaxy S22 and S22 +: 50 MP main + 12 MP wide angle + 10 MP telephoto

50 MP main + 12 MP wide angle + 10 MP telephoto Galaxy S22 Ultra: 108 MP main + 12 MP wide angle + 10 MP telephoto + 10 MP periscope

The batteries of the models will have the following capacities according to the current leaks: 3,700, 4,500 and 5,000 mAh. And only the Ultra model would have an S-Pen slot in true Galaxy Note style.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will arrive in February

According to Jon Prosser the On February 8, the pre-sale will open of the devices and will be launched on February 18. This means that the official presentation of Samsung could be on February 7 or 8.

Of course, all the information we have given you is taken from important leaks, but leaks at the end of the day. Take the information with a grain of salt, as there are some details that could change when all the Samsung Galaxy S22 be official.