‘Eternals’: The Eternals family tree to understand the new MCU film with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie – Movie News

The origin of the Eternals subspecies dates back millions of years, long before the Big Bang. Find out the names and races of the new protagonists of the film ‘Eternals’, from the Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

The introduction to Eternals, from Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, tells us in a nutshell why the presence of The Eternal on Earth and the decision to come out of hiding to face Los Deviantes. It is the obligation of Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Gilgamesh (Dong-seok Ma), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Thena (Angelina Jolie) stop them. You can already see this cosmic adventure in theaters.

In order to enter the madness of the multiverse, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios were pleased to introduce these characters, created by Jack Kirby, who descended from the creators of the first multiverse in times when the Solar System did not exist. The bad thing is that, in two and a half hours of film, the relationship between these beings is complicated from the roots to the present. So we quickly tell you the genealogical tree of the subspecies of Los Eternos.

The First Firmament

Billions of years ago was born The First Firmament, also known as The First Cosmos, the only conscious system in the dark nothing, which saw good (and bad) create life through two descendant races to alleviate their own loneliness and to entertain themselves. Unfortunately, The concept of life got out of hand and he ended up involved in a war unleashed by his first-born. Grant Morrison gave him something like a corporeal presence in the Ultimates Vol. 4 series.



Aspirants and Celestials

The Aspirants were one of the two direct descendants of the First Firmament, always true to the thoughts and ideology of their father. The Celestials they had evolution on their side, tired of the delirium of their relatives for the conquest, they undertook a path to knowledge and study, which unleashed an internal war whose consequence was the rupture of his father, in many pieces. This ended up making his children independent of the first multiverse.



The progenitor

The Progenitor, the first Celestial to set foot on Earth, died from contagion and disease caused by a horde of cosmic locusts. Its DNA was fused with the terrestrial fibers managing to fertilize the earth for the subsistence of possible cosmic life in the future.. Zgreb, another Celestial, traveled to the planet to look for him and suffered the same fate, only that Odin ended his life with a powerful blow from Mjölnir. He was buried in the depths of the world.



The First Host

Shortly after the defeat of Zgreb, The First Host of 10 Celestials he came to earth to study it and used primates as genome modification experiments. The first tests, as is often the case, turned out to be deformed entities whom they baptized as Deviants. The successful ones, with the power of manipulate matter, they were named Eternals. The two were allowed to live to analyze their behavior on a planet with primitive life.



Chronos and Uranus

Chronos was the leader of the first generation of Eternals, founder of the city Titanos where all could dedicate their lives to observation, meditation and study. This did not seem right to his brother Uranus, the second in command, who inherited the Aspirants delusion of conquest and thought it best to use his cosmic powers to dominate the Earth. He was banished to Saturn’s moon Titan.



Zuras and A’lars

Cronos passed away after an experiment that triggered a favorable reaction for his descendants, granted them immortality and the possibility of manipulating matter. Their children, Zuras and A’lars, were the first to experience that power. Through the consensus of the Uni-Mind (the fusion of the consciences of The Eternal), it was voted to Zuras as their leader, forcing his brother into exile on Titan, where he created a hybrid between Eternals and Deviants that would later spawn Thanos (Josh Brolin).



Third generation Eternal

Jolie’s character in the film is that of Thena, direct daughter of Zuras. Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Sersi (Chan) is the first triple identified as part of the third generation of Los Eternos. Later the Polar Eternals would join, Ikaris (Madden), after losing his half-human, half-eternal son; and Ajak (Hayek), who worked to warn humanity of the arrival of the Fourth Host of Celestials, especially Arishem The Judge.

This is what the Third Generation Eternal looks like in the MCU



They are the main Eternals conceived by Kirby, in 1976, the rest are part and join forces for the purpose to stop the Deviant hordes from interfering with the course of humanity. It is difficult to understand why one of the producers of the film of Phase 4 of the MCU, which has not been well qualified and stands as the worst in the entire universe, does not want a sequel to redeem and give more context to the most complex Marvel Comics.