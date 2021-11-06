Eternals: Chloé Zhao confirms that [spoiler] It’s the mysterious voice on the post credits scene

Eternals – 58% was released in a very contradictory context where specialized critics have disapproved of it and the public has accepted it quite well. Chloé Zhao’s movie promised to revolutionize what we’ve seen in the MCU so far, and it seems that part of the attacks she’s received is for achieving just that. The film features the franchise’s first sex scene, the first gay hero, the first deaf heroine, a multiracial cast, and a story where the very concept of what makes a superhero is called into question. Far from being perfect, at least the story dares to go where others do not.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Deep down, and beyond all references to Interstellar – 71% and Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, Eternals tells the very story of love, not just a romantic one, but love for life and humanity. The entire third act is built to surprise the viewer with the true “villain” of the plot, who cannot be labeled at all as a simple enemy in a black and white world. All those aspects that manage to differentiate it from other Marvel installments, also take it away from the taste of those who are used to seeing the same story. The director’s vision and message are very clear, but it may be years before the film is appreciated for what it is and not for what everyone wanted it to be.

Having said that, Eternals does not escape the trends of this universe and that includes the importance of post-credits scenes that are already tradition. In the best moments, these scenes reveal details about characters and titles that will eventually arrive, and in their worst moments they only serve to give a humorous moment, irrelevant to the future of the saga. In this film, the two scenes are consistent with the MCU, although we still do not know their real scope.

The first scene showed us Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) traveling through space to meet other Eternals and reveal the truth about their mission to them. Unexpectedly, Eros / Starfox (Harry Styles), Thanos’ brother, appears before them and informs them that he can help them find the friends they left on Earth that they cannot contact. This seems to promote a second part, although not long ago the producer clarified that it is not necessary, since the characters can be presented in other stories. The second scene shows us the first steps of Dane Whitman as Black Knight.

You may also like: Sensual or uncomfortable? Audience reacts to Eternals sex scene

In the film, Dane (Kit Harington) has a romantic relationship with Sersi (Gemma Chan) and in the end is about to reveal to her that he discovered an important secret about her lineage, but before this happens the heroine is taken into space before him. Celestial Arishem. Dane is left alone and in the post-credits scene we see him briefly debate whether or not to take possession of a sword that has a curse on it. When he is about to take the relic, a voice asks him if he thinks he is ready. To keep the suspense, we do not see who is speaking, but the Chloé zhao confirmed in an interview with Fandom who is it about:

It was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!

In 2019 a reboot of Blade was confirmed – 88% that will star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, but little has been said about the project. The supposed release date of this solo film (October 2022) was recently announced by mistake, but Marvel did not confirm it and if this information is true it means that the production has been kept secret.

The director admits that she herself doesn’t know much about this version of Blade, but she has a lot of faith in the result:

They will just have to wait. I don’t know what they are doing with the film, but Mahershala is a treasure. It will be epic.

Harington himself confirmed that he filmed the scene alone and a few weeks ago the director revealed what it would be for. On the other hand, something very important here is that Dane is before the Ebony Blade, a very powerful sword capable of cutting any material … and being alive, and if it looks anything like the sword carried by Gorr, the God Butcher ( Christian Bale) in Thor: Love and Thunder, then this is a tool that can kill a Celestial. The sword also carries a unique curse that causes any of its wielders to corrupt into madness. Was Blade looking for Dane or the sword? In the comics, Dane uses the sword to fight Dracula, so Blade may be there looking for help to take down his own enemies.

Do not leave without reading: Eternals: Chloé Zhao seems to have doubts about directing the sequel