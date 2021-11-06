Espace? This would be the new SUV that will replace the Renault Koleos

Renault continues to bet on its SUV line in different markets around the world and now one of the next attractions will be the new generation of Kadjar, an SUV offered in Europe that it is positioned above the Captur.

As revealed by Motor.es, The launch of this sport utility in 2022 will open the door to present an unprecedented SUV coupe and another with seven seats (three rows). With regard to the latter, at least Europe, it would replace the Koleos in late 2023, early 2024.

At first glance, it will be a longer variant of the new Kadjar with a C-pillar and larger rear window, which will give a greater sense of space. Apparently, the strategy will be the same as that used by Peugeot with 3008 and 5008.

Regarding Koleos, the farewell will not be because it has been a bad alternative to bet on him, but that the investment in the Kadjar trident (new generation, SUV coupe and SUV of seven seats) would seem to give more benefits and lower costs.

Regarding the name, the one of any concept would not be used, Koleos would not be kept, nor would it be a derivative of Kadjar (example: Grand Kadjar), Instead, an alternative would be Espace (already used in the past), because it reflects the qualities of the next sport utility, belongs to a higher segment and is far from minivans. (as Espace was before).

The next SUV has as its internal code the acronym DHN and it is expected to hit the market in two years. Under the hood, it would have the 1.2 E-Tech three-cylinder engine that will debut the Kadjar with different power levels such as 140 or 230 CV, with different MHEV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid mechanics. Check out the first recreation of the future SUV below.

You may also like ZR-V? Next Thursday Honda presents a new compact SUV Do veteran Ford F-100s go electric? Renault presented the new Stepway CAB in Argentina What are the cars that will have benefits in Argentina?