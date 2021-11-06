Emma Watson disagrees with this decision from the end of ‘Harry Potter’

Harry Potter remains to this day, one of the most successful sagas in film history. The magical world of JK Rowling’s novels marked a before and after both in the film industry and in millions of people, who to this day still have the eight films starring Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint very much in mind.

However, these films also generated some controversy. One of them is that JK Rowling only wrote seven books, but in the film industry the decision was made to divide the story of the last book into two films from Harry Potter.

This decision was very controversial, in fact, at first it was thought that it had been taken with the premise of getting the greatest possible economic benefit from the saga. Even some actors came to have this opinion, such as Emma Watson.

“At first I honestly thought, ‘Oh my god’, because when it was announced we were still on the sixth movie.”, explained the actress of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Collider. at the time it was, ‘Oh my god, three more movies.’ I was so overwhelmed, I thought it was too much. I was like, ‘Is this a cash picker?’ She was very cynical and very doubtful about this decision. To be honest, I was not immediately impressed. “

The British actress was quick to ask for explanations from the film’s producers, who explained the reason for this decision: “I spoke with David, the producers and they told me, ‘Look, there’s no way we could put it all into one movie, it wouldn’t be like the book.’

“We’re not even sure it can be called Deathly Hallows because we don’t know if we can put that part of the story in because we have focused on getting the horcruxes and destroy them. Maybe I have to have a different name, it would be crazy. ‘And I said,’ Well, well, ‘”explains Emma Watson.

And he concludes by assuring: «The moment I saw the logic behind that decision, I realized that that was the way it had to be done. So yes, It made all the sense in the world and I was behind it. Although it is true that at first I had my doubts ».