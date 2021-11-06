Emma Stone and how difficult it was to record one of her tapes | Movies | The Shor by Graham Norton | The Favorite | The Favorite | EC Stories | Stories | revtli | ANSWERS

Emma Stone turns 33 and celebrates it by consolidating herself as one of the most important actresses in Hollywood day by day. Protagonist of ‘Cruella‘,’La La Land‘In addition to other impressive films, not everything has been happiness at the time of filming and comments on his experience in’The favourite‘.

And it is no secret that, for many actors and actresses, playing some roles is complicated by various aspects. For Stone, the inconvenience was related to the wardrobe he had to wear, which left him with a somewhat traumatizing memory.

It was 2018 and the premiere of ‘The Favorite’ (title of the film in English) finally arrived. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the same one that was nominated for various Oscars. In it, Emma shared the filming with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, the latter winner of the statuette for Best Actress.

Set in the 18th century, the clothing of that time was somewhat special. Long dresses, extravagant hairstyles and of course a very tight corset that highlighted the appearance of his characters; it was just with this element that the problems began.

As Emma Stone confessed on ‘The Graman Norton Show’ months after the film’s premiere, “the costumes were precious and necessary because of the historical contextbut couldn’t breathe”. And it was that detail that caused something that scared the actress too much.

“After a month my organs moved because they were forced toStone continued on what the garment did to him throughout the extensive filming time. However, everything would have returned to normal at the end of it, although it took time.

“It was temporary and unpleasant. They have already returned to their normal position”Continued explaining the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress, although for the film ‘La La Land’. Before her testimony, those who accompanied her were stunned and it is not for less.

