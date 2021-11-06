Elon Musk’s Starlink company begins operations in Mexico

During the first months, the company hopes to offer a connection with a speed of between 100 and 200 Mb per second for about 100 dollars a month.

Elon Musk’s satellite Internet provider company, Starlink, has officially begun its operations in Mexico, according to the advertising sent by the firm via email, in which it invites its subscribers to reserve the service, which It will be available in certain areas of the country later this year.

According to the company, during the first months it expects the data transfer speed to be around 100-200 Mb per second; however, he warned that as more satellites are put into orbit and more antennas and repeaters are deployed, the service will improve.

According to Starlink, thanks to the low orbit satellites it uses, its signal will allow inhabitants of remote areas, who have lacked connectivity or where it is not reliable, make video calls, play online or broadcast live, among others. activities “that have not historically been possible with satellite Internet.”

The cost of the estimated service varies depending on the geographical location of the applicant, although on average it has a price close to 100 dollars per month, plus a one-time payment of about 550 dollars for the antenna and the decoder, which, added to the almost 70 management dollars, make it one of the most expensive satellite Internet options available in the Latin American country, according to Mexican media.

