Edgar Wright confirms that he has already written a script for Baby Driver 2, although his stance might surprise you

Director of Baby driver, Edgar Wright, He’s already written a script for Baby Driver 2, but he also admits that he might not be the one directing it..

During a chat with fellow director Cary Fukunaga For Interview Magazine, Wright revealed that he has already written the script for a possible sequel to Baby Driver.

“If I did the sequel, and I actually wrote a script already, I’d have to find a way to make it fun for me. “he explained. “The idea of ​​just doing a pure tracing is not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, due to the pandemic, they take even longer. “.

Baby Driver follows a talented getaway driver played by Ansel Elgort, who he is forced to do one last job before he can turn his back on his life of crime. The film was a huge success both critically and commercially, grossing $ 266.9 million on a budget of just $ 34 million.

It’s easy to see why Sony would want Wright to stick with a sequel, but the British director explains how you choose your projects: “My general rule of thumb is that you have to really want to do it.”, said. “Both of them [en referencia a Fukunaga] we’ve been in situations where we’ve walked away from a studio franchise movie because we don’t feel it. I know we share a lot in common, and that’s one of them. “.

In fact, Edgar wright walked away by Ant-Man (Marvel) after extensive pre-production work. And while rumors of a Baby Driver sequel began just a month after the original film’s release, Wright was eager to put some distance between himself and the hit action movie.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done the exact same thing twice in a row.”he explained. “In fact, the reason I decided to do Last night in Soho It was because by the time Baby Driver came out, it got Oscar nominations, and it was getting a lot of pressure to work directly on a sequel. And he just wasn’t ready to do the same story again. It was a conscious thing to change gears. “.

Following the release of Baby Driver in 2017, the star Ansel Elgort landed a role in the upcoming remake of West Side Story (with Steven Spielberg). In addition to writing and directing Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright also jokingly expressed his desire to regenerate as the next Doctor in Doctor Who.