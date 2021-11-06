Eddie Reynoso to coach rising star Vergil Ortiz

Vergil Ortiz, one of the fastest rising stars in boxing, is making a change.

The undefeated welterweight has long been with former coach of the year Robert Garcia. But as he prepares for his first fight of 2022, he will do so at Canelo Álvarez’s gym in San Diego under the guidance of Eddy Reynoso, sources told ESPN.

Reynoso, of course, is best known for training Canelo, the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Along with Álvarez, Reynoso is the coach of star lightweight Ryan Garcia, former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr., 130-pound champion Oscar Valdez, heavyweight Frank Sánchez, and 112-pound champion Julio César Martínez.

Coming off a Boxing Writers Association of America Coach of the Year campaign, Reynoso now adds Ortiz to his impressive stable.

The 23-year-old makes the change immediately after the most important year of his career. He took a step forward in the competition with a seventh-round knockout of former champion Maurice Hooker in March and then surpassed that performance with an eight-round TKO of Egidijus Kavaliauskas in August.

Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) is now considering a January comeback with Reynoso in his corner.