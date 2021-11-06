Dwayne Johnson vetoes real guns on his shoots

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) – Alec Baldwin made headlines on October 22 when, firing a pistol with live ammunition when it should be blank, he accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust . After the terrible event, Dwayne Johnson has announced that he will stop using real weapons in his future projects.

“We lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone on set. I’ve known Alec for a long time. I can’t speak for other production companies or other studios. But what should we do? In a situation like this You learn from it, “he explained to Variety at the Red Alert premiere.

“I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we need to take. Especially in the wake of what just happened. I can’t speak for anyone else.”

“But I can clearly say that whatever movie we do in the future at Seven Bucks, whatever TV series or whatever we produce, we will not use real weapons at all. We are going to switch to rubber guns, and we will take care of it. No we are going to worry about the dollars, we will not worry about what it costs, “he said.

“When this happened in just two hours I had my whole team on the phone asking them ‘what do we do now? Let’s look at this to move towards something better’. I love the film industry. We have always had security measures that we have always taken very Seriously. We are proud of our sets, they are safe, but accidents happen. When something like this happens the wisest and most prudent thing to do is stop for a second and examine how we are going to move forward and work together. So in Seven Bucks, in any movie that Let’s do with any study, we are not going to use real weapons. That’s all, “he clarified.