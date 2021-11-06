Dwayne Johnson presents “Red Alert”: “It was the most challenging shoot”

Dwayne johnson has shot many action movies but ensures that “Red alert” It is among the most complicated projects of his career, not because of the physical effort but because of the emotional strain.

“It was the most challenging shoot”, states “La Roca” in an interview with Efe hours before the theatrical release of this action film that boasts a bill of 160 million dollars (about 138 million euros) and that he has reunited the ex-wrestler with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

We had to film during the coronavirus, so it was a challenge

“We had to record during the coronavirus, so it was a challenge. We had to isolate a whole team, the production, the actors, everyone’s families …”, he details.

According to the actor, the action scenes in which he travels – and destroys – the most emblematic places of Rome they were not so bad if you compare it with the pressure of having a group of more than 800 people completely isolated for months and without knowing when they could end.

“Rod two movies, ‘Red Alert’ and ‘Black Adam’, with the same team, so they had to make a lot of sacrifices, like being separated from their families, ”she says. (…) They are the real stars. “

Netflix’s most expensive bet

In the case of the first tape, Netflix has thrown the house out the window. The television giant has relied on three of Hollywood’s highest paid actors to star in its most expensive movie to date.

Johnson plays John Hartley, an FBI agent who receives a red alert (the code that Interpol handles for the most wanted criminals) for which he must pursue two art thieves: Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gadot).

The two criminals compete to steal three golden eggs that belonged to Cleopatra and that they are guarded in different parts of the world. When the agent of the FBI is about to prevent it, the authorities mistake him for yet another robber and imprison him in Russia.

The only way to escape and complete the mission is to join one of the thieves in derailing the other’s plans.

“I’ve done a lot of movies like this in the past and you always hope that everyone gets along. We had a great time here, “he says.

Netflix has been trying for a while to gain a foothold in the action blockbuster universe with tapes like “The Old Guard”, starring Charlize Theron, or “Extraction“with Chris Hemsworth at the helm.

In its last bet, the company signed the director of “Un espa y medio” (2016), Rawson Marshall Thurber, for a project that had been in Universal’s plans since 2018 and with Johnson at the front, although the studio abandoned it a year later.

Finally, Netflix acquired the rights to the film and resumed filming, which did not conclude until the end of 2020 after countless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The star that should guide one is to deliver the film to the audienceSo we always keep working, “says the actor.