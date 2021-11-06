Dwayne Johnson Announces Strategy Against Real Weapons!

Dwayne Johnson movies will no longer use real guns on set for safety,no matter that it increases production costs

Dwayne johnson is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood with movies like Hobbs & Shaw, Central Intelligence and recently, Red Notice. One of the common characteristics that films have are shootings, explosions and chases, however, the actor explained that he will now make drastic changes for any of his future projects after the incident in the films Rust.

The tragic event that resulted in the death of the cinematographerto Halyna Hutchins, has sparked the debate in Hollywood and several people in the industry have considered trading real firearms for fake ones. This week, while attending the premiere of Red Notice, Johnson explained to Variety the steps you will take at your production company.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without a lack of clarity here, that in any movie or TV show that we develop with“ Seven Bucks Productions ”we will not use real weapons at all.»In addition, he reiterated that he is willing to pay for the increased costs represented by the use of rubber guns or add special effects in post.

Changes in your production company

The producer of Dwayne johnson, Bucks Productions, It was founded in 2012 together with your business partner Dany Garcia. Between the two of them, they began producing high-grossing movies like Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Hobbs and Shaw and the next Black Adam. Thanks to the charisma of Johnson, The company has established itself as one of the most prolific in Hollywood and is now one of the most lucrative in the industry.

Johnson commented that after the tragic news broke on the set of Rust, He spoke by phone with the production team to discuss the changes that needed to be made to ensure total safety in the future.

“There are protocols and security measures that we have always taken in the film business and that we take very seriously. These sets are safe, and we are proud of it. But accidents happen. And when something of this magnitude happens, [que es] so heartbreaking, I think the wisest and wisest thing to do is pause for a second and really reexamine how we’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together. “ Dwayne Johnson for Variety

Nevertheless, Dwayne johnson reiterated that safety must be guaranteed at all times and that accidents can be avoided if safety protocols are strictly followed. On the other hand, your partner Dany Garcia added “Safety is always paramount for us” and what happened on the set of Rust it was for “Flaws in the protocol that normally would have prevented it.”

