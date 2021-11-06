Dusty Baker will command the Astros in 2022 – Full Swing

By Dency Milan

Manager Dusty Baker who is ready to enter the Hall of Fame (HOF), as long as he stops directing at Major League Baseball-MLB, He has just confirmed the club that will be his helmsman for the 2022 season.

The Astros will bring back their patron, announcing Friday that they have agreed to a one-year contract that keeps Dusty Baker in the dugout for next season. It will be his third season in Houston.

Baker has been very successful in his first two years, leading the team to the American League Championship Series in 2020 and an American League pennant last season. Houston lost to the Braves in the World Series, but there’s little doubt the Astros have been very successful during Baker’s tenure. During his two seasons in charge, the team has posted a regular season record of 124-98 (.559 winning percentage) and won four of six playoff series.

Keep in mind that Dusty found a solid core upon his arrival in 2020, but with a scandal that shook the foundations. That is, he received a hot potato, I chilled him and managed to get all the flavor he could have.

No matter the caliber of the players on the roster, the scandal could have weighed on his players’ performance on the field. The front office surely gives Baker a great deal of credit for his ability to navigate the fallout of a cheating scheme that preceded his time in the organization and led the team to continued success.

Given his success in his first two seasons, Baker always looked to deserve another shot in Houston, assuming the 72-year-old wanted to keep driving. However, as the expiration of his current two-year contract approached, some speculation had begun to surface about his future. Baker’s hiring predated GM James Click, and at least there seemed to be some chance that Click would prefer to hire his own employee for that position. That apparently won’t be the case, as Baker is scheduled to return after meeting with owner Jim Crane this morning.

Baker will surely surpass 2,000 wins (13 wins to go), to become the 12th manager to do so, according to the Statistics Department from Full swing, in addition to entering the HOF of fame, since the 11 previous to achieve it are resting in the temple of the immortals

At the beginning of next season, he will be able to opt for the 9th place of the most winning managers in MLB, since that position is fixed at 2,040 victories, and the Astros without breaking a sweat will pass 70 victories.

Baker will have another chance to claim his first World Series title. Teams led by the three-time Manager of the Year winner have not been without success in the postseason, as he has led at least four teams when it comes to one LCS and two squads (the 2002 Giants and the Astros from 2021) to a pennant. However, Baker have yet to savor a World Series title. There’s certainly pretty bad luck in that fact, given the little quirks of playoff baseball.

In the end, the Astros management was consistent and gave him a one-year extension for a manager more than a winner, who knows how to run a clubhouse full of stars. The task is set and Dusty is happy to get to show off his team during 2022.