Dune, movies and series – Connoisseurs.com

HBO Max in November presents great premieres of movies, series, new seasons and animated content, with the great disrespect of the science fiction film Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will arrive on the platform about 35 days after its recent premiere in theaters. In the same way, the prequel to The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark ”will disembark, which tells the origin of Tony Soprano.

Between the HBO Max series in November comes Part 2 of the hit teen fiction “Gossip Girl”; the premiere of the original comedy “Sex Lives of College Girl”; “JuanPa + Chef”, from the hand of the Mexican influences JuanPa Zurita with the best culinary tips to cook like the experts; and the premiere of the anime series, “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.”

It must be clarified that HBO Max does not announce the dates of all its releases along with the titles of the month, so you must be attentive to its social networks to know when the premiere is.

“Dune”

The new version of the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi film, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will hit HBO Max in November, just days after its theatrical release. The film takes place ten thousand years in the future, when the noble families of the galaxy vie for control of the planets. Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes exploitation of the spice reserves to it.

It is one of the most valuable raw materials in the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), arrive on the planet hoping to regain the renown of their home, but will soon find themselves embroiled in a plot of betrayals and deceptions that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them.

On that journey of a mythical and emotional hero, the film “Dune” tells the story of the young, brilliant and talented Paul, with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and his people.

“Gossip Girl: Part 2”

The reboot of the popular drama and comedy series that follows a new group of wealthy young people from New York was revived on the platform adapted to the present day. The new fiction created by Josh Schwartz, presents a new generation of teenagers from the elite New York Siders school, as scandals, anguish and gossip will come to light in the new era of social networks.

Eight years after the end of the original series, a new cast of Manhattan students takes the lead under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, as she demonstrates how much social media and the New York landscape have changed in recent years and how they affect, help or torment. the protagonists. The second part of the first season premieres on HBO Max in November and will consist of 6 more chapters; while in 2022 it will return with a second season.

“JuanPa + Chef”

New original series from HBO Max that is moved to the kitchen by the Mexican influencer Juanpa Zurita, based on the American version with Selena Gomez, where the host must follow the recipes of famous international chefs.

Throughout six episodes, which will arrive on HBO Max in November, the famous influencer will be accompanied, through virtual connections with renowned chefs, visits from friends and family, to his home kitchen, to prepare unique dishes with him. unexpected.

Juanpa will delight in each broadcast with delicious recipes and tips that go beyond culinary. The fun moments will be unforgettable in this new series, thanks to the funny occurrences that the driver will pass while opening the doors of his home to his family and friends to learn step by step how to cook like the experts.

“The Many Saints of Newark”

Released in theaters recently, the long-awaited film “The Many Saints of Newark,” the prequel to the landmark HBO series, “The Sopranos,” finally hits HBO Max in November. Set in the 60s and 70s, it follows the criminal war in New Jersey between various groups or families, where a young Tony Soprano appears, the protagonist of the 90s series.

Starring Michael Gandolfini (son of the late Soprano protagonist James Gandolfini) in the role of Anthony Soprano, the plot will be set against the Newark riots of the 1960s, the violent clash between African Americans and Italians in the area.

The protagonist grows up in one of the most tumultuous times in Newark history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the almighty DiMeo crime family’s grip on the increasingly torn city. by race.

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

New comedy Max Original that HBO Max premieres in November focusing on the story of four students in their first year of college, with a focus on their personal, educational and sexual lives. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter and producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” will premiere on the platform its first two episodes on the 18th of this month, and then, the fiction of ten episodes, will continue with the premiere of three new chapters on November 25 and December 2, until reach the final two episodes of the season on December 9.

The fiction follows four college roommates upon their arrival at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bunch of contradictions and hormones; These girls are equally adorable and infuriating as they live their free new lives on campus.

OTHER HBO MAX RELEASES IN NOVEMBER

“Batman: Dragon Soul”

The DC animated movie takes Buce Wayne back to the 1970s. The Dark Knight is training with a master sensei, so you will see him form in the fires of the discipline of martial arts, along with others. elite students. The group must fight against monsters from beyond.

“LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters”

Batman, Robin, and Batgirl must stick together after receiving mysterious invitations, even if Gotham City’s most dangerous villains want to tear them apart.

“DC’s Stargirl” – Season 2

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unusual group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Premiere: November 1.

“They don’t want to see us”

This Chilean police drama, inspired by real events, about the world of child protection, the violation of the rights of children and young people at social risk. Cata, a 14-year-old girl, dies in strange circumstances at the Casita Feliz home for minors. So a lawyer, Paola, will discover a myriad of irregularities, errors and horrors that are hidden in this residence and throughout the child protection system. Premiere: November 9.

“Blade Runner: Black Lotus”

The original co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim is one of the Alcon Entertainment projects coming to the platform for all anime fans. It has 13 episodes and follows the events that occurred 13 years after Riddley Scott’s original Blade Runner film in 1982, and 15 years before Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve in 2017. Premiere: November 13.

“Selena + Chef” – Season 3

Things are about to get spicy. Prepare the ovens with Selena Gómez for the new season of Selena + Chef, here we leave you the preview of the third season of the cooking show starring the American singer, actress and songwriter.

“Young Justice” – Season 4

DC’s teenage superheroes grow up in an animated world of superpowers, supervillains, and super-secrets. The team faces its greatest challenge.

“Legacies” – Season 4

The legacy of the heroes and villains of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals continues with the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School.

Ninjin. While touring the village on his journey to become a powerful ninja, Ninjin embarks on troublesome adventures that put his friendship with Akai and Flink at risk.

“Love Life” – Season 2

Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy that follows a young New Yorker in search of the ideal partner for her. Each episode tells the tangled tale of Darby’s love affairs. Premiere: November 2.

“Teen Titans Go!” – Season 6

The sixth installment of the fun animated series is now available. Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures that show what life is really like for a teenage superhero.

“My House, My Destiny”

From director Cagri Bayrak comes a modern fairy tale based on a true story about Zeynep, a girl whose life is completely changed when she is torn between the family in which she was born and the one that fate threw in her path.

“Doom Patrol” – Season 3

The mission that Cyborg and the group of DC superheroes must solve continues in the third installment of this successful Max Original series, which is about to premiere its last episodes. Find out all about Doom Patrol, the series starring: Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and more talented actors.

“Doctor Miracle”

Ali, a doctor who suffers from an autistic disorder begins to work in a hospital in Istanbul. Overcoming the prejudices of patients and colleagues, Ali will find a family capable of appreciating the value of his special abilities.

“Poor Boyfriend”

Santiago becomes an Internet sensation when a video of the moment his girlfriend leaves him planted at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, he will be the coveted prize in a contest in which a boyfriend is raffled off.

“Cobain: Montage of Heck”

Documentary from acclaimed director Brett Morgen, HBO Max premieres the first fully licensed documentary of the iconic frontman of the American grunge band, Nirvana. The film from HBO Documentary Films and Universal Pictures shows the vision of an artist who longed to be the center of attention and shows scenes from some of the Nirvana performances, home movies, illustrations and previously unreleased songs. Premiere: November 2.