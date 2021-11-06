Dr. Richard Cortés: born to be a pediatrician

He has been the pediatrician of hundreds of children in Puerto Rico for 31 years, many of them now adults, and he feels the same passion for his profession as that first day when he decided that ensuring the health of the little ones would be his purpose in life.

Dr. Richard Cortés.

For Dr. Richard Cortés there is no greater satisfaction than seeing his pediatric patients grow and then return to his office to share all their achievements. “Regardless of not being the most paid specialty, it is definitely the most rewarding on a personal level. Seeing your patients grow, that they want to continue going to your office as a teenager, that they share their graduation achievements, they introduce you to the girlfriend or the

the sweetheart. See that a few years ago those children of 6 or 7 years have become parents. And that’s where I tell you, let their children take me … If one is fond of their patients, the patients’ children are like more mine than anyone else’s, “said the doctor who has been Director of Health for 11 years with pride. Pediatrics Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital.

Related news

Pediatrics chose him

According to Cortés, since he was little he wanted to study medicine and treat patients to heal them, but it was his love and connection with children that eventually led him to decide on this specialty. Although at the beginning of her studies at the Medical Sciences Campus in Río Piedras she wanted to become a psychiatrist, that changed after a clinical rotation in pediatrics. “I entered medicine with a view to wanting to be a psychiatrist, but when I have my clinical experience with pediatricsWith the children, I saw that it was something that had a good prognosis, that is, I saw that they were cured. I remember how now the day I decided, I saw a patient in respiratory distress and it was my first experience seeing a child who was short of breath. I was kind of stunned (thinking) that something was going to happen to the child. When I return to the hospital the next day, I see this child happy, calling the doctor, saying hello and I realized that it was very gratifying that you, treating a condition, were really going to see the results “, recalled the doctor who has his private practice on Esmeralda Avenue in Guaynabo.

Humble origin is not synonymous with failure

Cortés was born in New York, where his parents emigrated and resided with their three children until the future pediatrician was four years old. They returned to his hometown of Gurabo after his father fell ill with a mental health condition. Years later, in seventh grade, he was accepted into the High School of the University of Puerto Rico (UHS), a place to which he is grateful for his training as a leader and responsible person.

Entering that school also confronted him with social class differences in the country. “The social difference that first year was well marked. I told my family that I didn’t like that school. If (my classmates) said I’m going to study at the pool at home or I did the assignment in Daddy’s office, I saw it as they were throwing it at them. But no, they were born having a swimming pool. My older brother helped me a lot with that. By taking me 13 years and perhaps having gone through similar situations, it established that social difference for me, but I never hid where did he come from, “said the Assistant Professor at the Ponce School of Medicine.

But coming from a humble background did not keep him from achieving his goals and succeeding. Quite the opposite. Despite financial difficulties, parents with little education and even his father’s mental health condition, this doctor learned respect for others as the key to achieving success in life. “When something could not be done, they simply told us we do not have the financial means, but they always told us with love, establishing that love and respect for individuals are what give us the triumph in whatever we do. Having come from a humble family was not a barrier to not achieving what I always wanted. I think that this should inspire people that one cannot limit oneself, “said the doctor, the youngest of the three brothers.

His older brother has been a key piece in his development as a person and as a professional, because due to his father’s illness, he became another father figure for the doctor. “The one who I truly admire the most is my older brother. Nothing more than telling you makes my eyes watery. That is my rock. He has been extremely significant in my professional training and with the integrity of not taking no as an answer to development. of one as an individual. He made things easier for me. It was my greatest motivation. If he, having everything against him, he achieved it, how could I not achieve it, “he said excitedly.

What do you do in your spare time?

And when he is not treating any of his patients, Dr. Cortés can be found exercising or sunbathing on the beach. “I need the sun, I need the beach. I like to take my little hour of sun and my patients and their parents know that,” he said with a laugh.

He is also a fan of volleyball, a sport he played in his middle and high school years. In fact, it was part of the Team Doctor both the women’s and men’s teams of the Guaynabo Mets. And even volleyball has brought patients to his office. “I have many children of volleyball players as patients and of stars from Puerto Rico. In Guaynabo they take their children to me because they know that later if they have to ask me about something they will find me on the court,” he added.

To future generations of doctors

He advises his medical students to “choose a profession that more than rewards them financially than fills them with satisfaction.” Just as pediatrics has done with him. “Once you are satisfied with what you do, you will be successful because people realize that you are doing it with love,” concluded the doctor.