Dollar price today November 6, exchange rate

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
31

Today Saturday, November 6, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.3410 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at 20.3390 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 20.33
  • HSBC: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.66
  • Banamex: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.84
  • Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62
  • Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50
  • IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
  • Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 20.98
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38
  • Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90
  • Santander: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.66
  • Exchange: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.32
  • Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 60,736.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.53 pesos, for $ 27.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here