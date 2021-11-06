Does Juventus value selling Wenston McKennie?

Juventus is living two different stories. While in the Champions League remain at the top of their group, having won all the matches, the story in Serie A is different. The Italian side is outmatched in almost every game, occupying a ridiculous ninth place after losing their last match against Hellas Verona.

This weekend, the Vecchia Signora They will host Fiorentina with a stellar Dusan Vlahovic after scoring a hat-trick on the final matchday. Serbian is one of the targets of bianconeri for the next market, although the Tuscan team does not want to negotiate with those of Piedmont.

Failed trade and heading to England?

As pointed Tuttosport, Juventus tried, last summer, to sign Gaetano Castrovilli, a midfielder viola. The zebras They offered the former Schalke 04 as a counterpart to take over the services of the Italian, but the operation did not bear fruit and the American stayed in the Juventus Stadium.

Now, as you have pointed out BBC Sport, Antonio Conte could help his old team. And it is that the new Tottenham coach is still looking for a physical midfielder to prop up the spinal cord. Fabio Paratici, sports director spur, He is also a supporter of the American and could try his signing in January.