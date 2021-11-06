Do you know who the eight most famous clowns in the world are?

Striking and colorful clothing, big shoes, extravagant makeup and a desire to entertain and make people laugh. We talk about clowns pagliaccio in Italian.

On November 5, this profession, which is very vocational, celebrates its International Day. The date was chosen in honor of the birth of the Spanish Emilio Alberto Aragón, who played the famous clown known as Miliki.

The origins of the profession date back 4,000 years, to China and Egypt, where a jester served his emperor at court. In Greece and Rome, clowns participated in satirical plays, making fun of what was happening in the villages.

Over the years, clowns became a typical character in circuses and other shows. Other typologies originating in Paris were also born, such as the street clowns and the mimes that dot the streets giving color to the cities.

The eight most famous clowns in the world are:

8- The clowns on TV

How are you? It is the famous phrase with which the members of the Aragón family always greeted. His programme, The Great Circus of TVE, was the absolute protagonist of the afternoons of TVE from 1973 to 1983. Gaby, Fofó, Miliki and all the family members who preceded them were true idols of children, and not so children, of the 70s and 80s.

The clowns on TV, from TVE. Spanish Television

7- Bozo

Bozo Bocinas the clown was a very famous clown in Mexico and North America and for his success he was recognized as the King of clowns. In the 60s it reached Mexican television and it can be said that it marked the childhood of several generations. It was the actor Manuel Vargas who at age 31 put on Bozo’s suit for the first time, which he wore until the day of his death, in 2001, at the age of 71.

The actor Manuel Vargas is the clown Bozo Bocinas. Wikipedia

6- Ronald McDonald

It is one of the oldest and most popular in the world since it is the face of the famous McDonald’s hamburger chain, a fast food chain through which more than 27 million people pass daily. This charismatic clown has been cheering and entertaining kids for decades.

Ronald McDonald is the face of the McDonald fast food chain. Wikipedia

5.- Charlie Rivel

His real name is Josep Andreu, the most popular and universal Catalan clown who made several generations of circus-loving children laugh and cry. Also an acrobat, trapeze artist and artist, he was one of the most famous Spanish clowns in the country, as he was one of the protagonists in the Circo Price.

He developed most of his career outside of Spain. Charlie Rivel was a clown, acrobat, trapeze artist, and artist whose career mostly took place outside of Spain. He died in 1983 at the age of 87.

The Catalan comedian Josep Andreu is Charlie Rivel. Youtube

4.- Brush

Ricardo González Gutiérrez studied dentistry in the Mexican city of Monterrey and began to paint his face so that the children would not be afraid of him when they came to his office to have their teeth fixed. Hence the name of Cepillín.

In the faculty of dentistry he participated in dental hygiene campaigns aimed at children that were broadcast in the channel 12 from Monterrey. The architect Benavides offered him to participate in a children’s program that would be broadcast from Monday to Friday. Its broadcast was so successful that it was extended to Saturday and Sunday, and it remained on the air for six years (from February 27, 1971 to January 3, 1977).

In that year, Televisa gave him a daily program called The Cepillín show.

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, the Mexican dentist turned Cepillín the clown. Facebook

3.- Krusty the clown

Krusty is the clown who has his own television show in the series The Simpsons.

According to Matt Groening, creator of the series, the character is based on Rusty Nails, a popular television clown from Portland, Oregon. It was designed to be the same as Homer Simpson, but with clown makeup. The idea is for Bart to worship a television clown who is physically the same as his father.

Krusty first appeared on television on January 15, 1989 in the short The Krusty the Clown Showbiz. As a curiosity to say that his voice is based on that of the clown Bozo Bocinas, who had a hoarse voice.

Krusty, the clown from The Simpsons series. Antenna 3

2- Pennywise

Pennywise the clown existed and had a real name John Wayne Gacy. In 1972 and 1978, this man murdered 33 people in the United States.

Gacy dressed up as a clown to raise charity funds and took advantage of it to lure his victims.

Stephen King was inspired by him to write his horror book Item, which was adapted again for the big screen in 2017 and later featured a sequel.

Unlike his first film in the nineties, the clown Pennywise was presented as a person, but in his new adaptation, this is a demonic being.

Pennywise jumped from real life to the big screen in the movie It.

1- The Joker

There is no doubt that the Joker is the most iconic villain in the world of comics and the most famous clown in the world. He appeared in the first issue of Batman in 1940, He is one of Gotham City’s most notable criminals, and is the main enemy of Batman.

This character has been portrayed in film by many actors such as Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix.