DiCaprio, Cher and Pitbull pressure leaders in Glasgow

New York.- About thirty celebrities, among which stand out Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Cabello, Pitbull or Cher, joined in a campaign organized by the UN to ask the more than 120 leaders gathered in Glasgow during the Climate Change Conference (COP26) to urgently increase efforts to fight for the environment.

Titled Right Here, Right Now, lThe initiative, which takes place in social networks and in which Cyndi Lauper, Chayenne, Quincy Jones, LL Cool J, Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge and Jordan Sparks will also participate, requires the acceleration of the objectives set out in the Paris Agreement.

Specifically, the group of celebrities, whose message is estimated to reach some 630 million people on the networks, have allied with the Human Rights Council because they consider that climate change is not limited only to an environmental crisis.

The report from the United States suggests that climate change would lead to a higher frequency of wildfires like those that were experienced in California during 2018.

“We are grateful to the celebrities who are helping us promote climate change as a human rights crisis, because people of color, the poor and the marginalized are the ones who will suffer the most from this climate catastrophe,” the founder explained in a statement. from “Right Here, Right Now,” David Clark.

“It is crucial that we humanize this issue through a human rights perspective, because people have to understand that the decisions they make have a real impact on people,” Clark added.

In addition to the social campaign, the UN Human Rights Council will organize together with the University of Colorado Boulder a summit at the end of next year in which it is expected that leaders in the scientific, political, business, education and from the human rights.

“The Global Climate Summit will unite people from different disciplines, cultures and experiences to face the climate crisis as the Human Rights crisis that it is,” said the representative of the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the Human Rights Council of the UN, Benjamin Schachter. EFE

