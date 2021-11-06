DGT | Traffic: Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime series that are a ‘danger’ for road safety

ANDl 80% of the series Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO (the three entertainment platforms with more users and more views worldwide) contain at least one traffic violation or reckless driving behavior. From the first episode. So look the other way the youngest and those who are trying to get the permit. And there are many, because we Spaniards go through four and a half hours a day watching television, more than any other European, and 60% consume it in streaming.

Series and films: no respect for road safety

The infringement data comes from an audit of Rivekids, manufacturer specialized in road safety. After viewing 82 productions, concludes that the majority of infractions (61%) are due to not wearing the seat belt, especially in the rear seats. Is a serious offense punishable by 200 euros and the loss of three points license, but also increases the probability of dying in an accident by 50%.

Only the driver is wearing a seatbelt in this still from the ‘Pueblo’ series, which is broadcast by Amazon Prime Video. The child does not have a seat.RIVEKIDS

Riding without the seat belt

And as for the rear occupants, in a frontal collision at 60 km / h they leave fired forward as if they weighed 56 times as much, which transforms a 75-kilogram person into an elephant weighing more than four tons. That which, 26% of those who died in a traffic accident in 2020 on the road aboard a passenger car or van they did not wear the belt.

Violations and dangerous behavior

The study identified other 17 behaviors recurring and dangerous: get lost behind the wheel; crossing or walking incorrectly on the road; put your feet on the dashboard; misplacing the headrest; children without a seat o child restraint system; people who travel in the box of a ‘pick up’, reckless behavior that does not respect cyclists… The atrocities that are committed on the road are many.

The driver looks away from the road because they catch him: ‘Innocent’ series on Netflix.RIVEKIDS

The study focused on series that would be watched by a family of three, adults aged 40-45, and a 13-year-old son. Police, fantasy, classic car or chase scenes were left out to focus “in everyday situations of our time”.

A bad example for the young

“Dangerous behaviors cannot be considered film licenses, since they are constant and a bad influence for users, especially the youngest, who are looking for role models, ” Jos Lagunar, CEO of Rivekids and an expert in road safety.

Hire consultants

On the contrary, “the projection of suitable models and the fulfillment of the norms could constitute a fundamental example for the population that consumes exponentially series”, he adds. Jos quintana, clinical psychologist. The solution, Lagunar says, could be “bring in a road safety advisor to the shoot, since these productions take care of even the smallest detail and do not skimp on means “.

Scene of a 4×4 harassment of a cyclist in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’.RIVEKIDS

In the case of Amazon Prime Video, it will be needed by the 22 series that were studied. In all (‘Village’, ‘Bosh’, ‘Charon’ or ‘Disappeared’, among others) some infraction appears. In addition, in the only ones where the rear occupants wear the seat belt –‘Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Modern Love’– the central passenger is a girl who should have a seat.

The bulk of the viewing was on Netflix, according to its market share: 44 series, 79% of them with punishable behaviors. For example in ‘The Squid Game’ or in ‘lite’. On the other hand, the most respectful is ‘Sisyphus’. Of the 16 productions (‘Euphoria’, ‘Succession’, ‘Sex and the City’ or ‘Vote Juan’) analyzed by HBO, 68% violate the rules. Only in ‘Big Bang Theory’ they respected the use of the belt in the rear seats.

In this still from Netflix’s ‘Sisyphus’, the driver and his companion wear their belts, but this is not always the case.NETFLIX

But the movie doesn’t end here. As a result of Rivekids’ research, the Faculty of Educational Sciences of Seville will do a study on the possible cause-effect relationship between the bad behaviors in road safety of the series and our daily habits.

DGT fine

In the past, DGT intervened in these matters. In 2011 mult with 30,000 euros to the producer of the film ‘Larry Crowne’, in whose promotional poster Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts appeared on a scooter without a helmet.

