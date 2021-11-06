Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand shine in the trailer for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“The tragedy of Macbeth” It will be one of the most anticipated films of the end of the year if you are a fan of many things.

The film is an adaptation of “Macbeth”, a classic by William Shakespeare. It is run by Joel Coen, a four-time Oscar winner with his brother Ethan. And, in addition, it is starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the roles of Lord Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

And this Tuesday, a sinister black-and-white trailer debuted showing Macbeth traveling through the desert, under thick fog and crows hovering over men. He is approached by a trio of witches, and one expresses one of the most characteristic lines of the original work: “With the prick of my thumbs, something wicked comes around here”.

After that, a hand raises an abandoned crown on the floor. Also shown are McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, and Harry Melling as Malcolm.

According to a press release quoted by different specialized media, “The tragedy of Macbeth” stands out as a “Fearless and Fierce Adaptation: A Story of Murder, Insanity, Ambition, and Wrathful Cunning”.

“An anguished film that gawks at a painful world torn apart by blind greed and unthinking ambition”, echoing “the Stunning visual designs from Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptationsas well as the bloody medieval madness of the Blood Throne of Kurosawa. “

The movie opens on December 25 in theaters and on January 14, 2022 on Apple TV +.