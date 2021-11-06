Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Which channel broadcasts and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the duel for Liga MX

The defeat against León by 1 to 0 penetrated deep in Blue Cross, that he needed the victory to settle among the four best of the regular phase of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021. Those led by Juan Reynoso entered a notorious irregularity after becoming champions in the last competition and now they are in eighth position.

In front they will have Pumas UNAM, an even more urgent opponent as he needs victory and a combination of results to dream of a reclassification spot. It is currently at 15th place, being one of the four worst teams in the standings.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM

The live online transmission of the match between two great Aztec football players, corresponding to the 17th Liga MX, can be seen through The stars and TUDN. The game will be played this Sunday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time) at the Olympic University Stadium.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: possible alignments

Blue Cross: José de Jesús Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernández; Santiago Giménez, Jonathan Rodríguez.

Pumas UNAM: Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortíz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Cristian Battocchio, Leonel López; Favio Álvarez, Higor Meritão, Washington Corozo; Juan Ignacio Dinenno.