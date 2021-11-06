Cruz Azul receives sanction of a veto match for discriminatory shout in duel against León

The Disciplinary Commission imposed a veto against Cruz Azul for the discriminatory cry that was presented in the pending duel against León last Wednesday

The Disciplinary Commission imposed a veto party on Blue Cross by the appearance of discriminatory scream during the pending match of matchday 11 against Lion last Wednesday.

Cruz Azul was sanctioned with a veto game for homophobic insults from the fans. Getty Images

“Sanction the Cruz Azul Club with a Stadium Veto for a match, for the appearance of the discriminatory shout during the aforementioned match and the application of the anti-discrimination protocol.”

In the pending match of the eleventh day of the Apertura 2021, the fans performed the homophobic scream and before this, the referee Fernando Guerrero decided to stop the match momentarily, in accordance with the established protocols.



The supporters insisted three times during the game, until the whistler stopped the match and applied the protocol. The Disciplinary Commission determined to impose this sanction on Blue Cross and even issued a warning in case that situation reappears at the Azteca stadium.

“The Club Cruz Azul on his future conduct, since in the event that this type of action is committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against him ”, it was added in the letter.

For now, the Machine closes the tournament by visiting Pumas, which is why the sanction would be applied during the playoffs, if it finishes among the eight best teams to receive the final game at home or until the quarterfinals, if it succeeds. your ticket to the league.