Couldn’t you go to Formula 1? We leave you a list of sports dramas

About the Formula 1, we bring you a list of the best movies and other sports-themed proposals.

It might interest you: Jackie Stewart, legend of Formula 1, does not miss the appointment of the Grand Prix of Mexico

This Sunday, November 7, the Formula 1 GP will be held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez de la CDMX at 1 in the afternoon and if you could not attend this great event, you cannot miss any of these films that will make you vibrate as if you were watching a race in front of you.

Rush

In 2013 Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl they faced an acting duel in «Rush» which was successfully reflected in the film that shows the rivalry of two Formula 1 drivers, –James hunt and Niki Lauda– which, set in 1976, relives Lauda’s tragic accident that almost cost him his life.

The Ron Howard-directed film earned two Golden Globe nominations and is available on Netflix.

SENNA

“The best car racer that ever lived”, that’s what they called Ayrton senna that through this documentary, you will be able to see the recreation of his emblematic Senna race in Formula 1 as well as the truth about his path to physical and spiritual rehabilitation after an accident.

This 2011 documentary has been critically acclaimed and is available on YouTube for a rental fee of $ 30 pesos.

Thunder days

Tom cruise plays Cole Trickle, a young man who seeks to drive as well as obtain victory in competitions, through a friend named Harry, he manages to rise to glory with a great race on and off the track.

A beautiful doctor played by Nicole Kidman It will make you regain the energy to continue succeeding after suffering an intense shock that almost cost you your life. Available at Cinépolis KLIC.

Between running and living

This Mexican series is based on the lives of the Rodriguez Brothers who were famous Formula 1 drivers in the 60s.

Vadhir derbez and Diego Amozz were in charge of interpreting the brothers who today have the name of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack in his honor since they left Mexico High in thanks to their achievements, however, they died very young due to competition and excesses.

This project marked one of the few mergers of Tv Azteca and Televisa and is available on Blim.

FORD and FERRARI

Based on the history of the car designer Carrol Shelby and the driver Ken miles, Matt Damon and Christian bale bring to life the creators of a racing car for Ford that broke the supremacy of Ferrari cars in a race in France in 1966.

This 2 hours and 33 minutes film is directed by James mangold and Disney + has it available in its catalog.

Meteor: The Movie

Emile hirsch plays the sports star Speed ​​racer, who was born into a family dedicated to the race car business, will eventually discover that some of his competitions were fixed, creating danger for himself and his family.

This tape available in Amazon prime Children’s Genre is directed by Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix in conjunction with Formula 1 show a behind-the-scenes approach to the drivers of this sport through a series of documentaries that already has several seasons.

«Drivers, managers and teams of Formula 1 accelerate hard on and off the track. The podium has three places, but the goal is one: to win ”, wrote Netflix for the description of this project.

It might interest you: Zombie apocalypse: family prepares to survive an attack

Formula 1 has reflected that the pandemic has lost intensity since the streets and stations were closed so that the cape RB16B could run before the eyes of the Mexicans.

Related