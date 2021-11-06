Could be killed if he continues his boxing career

Pound-for-pound Mexican king Canelo Álvarez has warned Jake Paul, Logan Paul and other YouTube celebrities that they could die if they continue to face seasoned fighters in the ring.

Alvarez is a former opponent of Floyd Mayweather, who fought Logan Paul in an exhibition fight in Miami in June.

His brother Jake Paul has battled some of the biggest names in the UFC after knocking out former MMA fighter Ben Askren last month, and he faced retired heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 261.

And Alvarez, who faced Billy Joe Saunders in a Texas unification fight earlier in the year, expressed concern when asked about the growing trend for “celebrity” fights.

“They give them boxer licenses when they are not boxers,” he said on the show. In-Depth With Graham Bensinger. “They could get them killed. This is not a soccer game, they could get killed. “

“Why do you license people who have never thrown a punch in their life? If there is a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the license for the fight. “

When asked about the upcoming Mayweather-Paul fight, Canelo replied, “It’s not really relevant at all. It is an exhibition, just to make money. It’s stupid. “

