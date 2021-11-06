Coping With Chemo and Radiation Therapy

For many, the cure is worse than the disease, however, for Luis Guillermo Duque Ramirez , professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia and an expert in alternative medicines, “cancer is a life or death situation and between not being treated and being treated with chemotherapy or radiotherapy, the opportunities are greater when the treatment is received”, and adds that many patients hope to replace them with acupuncture or homeopathy in order not to undergo these procedures, but “alternative or complementary medicines are not the replacement of these treatments, but techniques that have proven to be effective to improve tolerance against them and to enhance the immune system so that the organism better defends itself from the aggression of this cancer ”. But what are they and what are the effects of one and the other?

Chemotherapy

According to the integrative oncologist Andrés Yepes PérezIt is a systemic treatment, that is, drugs that enter the body orally, venously or intramuscularly travel through the circulatory system to reach the different organs and tissues. Therefore, its side effects are more generalized and depend on the drugs the person is receiving and the phase.

Drugs used to treat cancer include cytostatics, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, and radiation-sensitizing drugs.

Cytostatics attack and destroy cells that grow or change rapidly, such as cancer cells, but also healthy cells that are in the body and share this characteristic, such as blood cells, the immune system, and anemia can occur. Redness, itching, dryness occurs on the skin. When it comes to mucous membranes, vomiting and diarrhea or sores appear in the mouth and when they reach the hair follicle, it causes hair loss, eyebrows and eyelashes.

Targeted therapy arises with the development of the cancer genome, the identification of mutations in tumor cells, and the development of drugs specifically targeting those mutations. Until today, drugs have been developed for certain types of lung cancer, breast cancer and some colon cancer. As the biomarkers (specific cell damage) of other cancers are identified, the use of targeted therapy, which has been shown to have very good results, can be expanded.

Immunotherapy was developed less than ten years ago. They are drugs that do not attack cancer cells directly, but rather activate the T lymphocytes of the immune system itself and help to “remove the mask” of cancer to hide it from the body’s defense system and that therefore does not attack it, nor does it take care of it. to eliminate those cells that are multiplying in an uncontrolled way.

The side effects of immunotherapy are due to the fact that sometimes the immune system is activated more than necessary and ends up attacking the body itself and ends up inflaming organs and tissues.