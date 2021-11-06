“Controversy sells, but I flee from it”

07.11.2021 00:00 h.



Updated: 07.11.2021 00:39 h.



Patricia Conde (Valladolid, 1979) repeated in Zero in history, and not precisely because of the note, but because of the great success of this program of Movistar and in which other great comedians of this country participate such as Joaquin Reyes, Susi Caramelo and JJ Vaquero.

The actress is more than happy with the show and her relationship with the platform. She feels satisfied with taking so long and sharing knowledge from the humor. In spite of everything, it does not arise if it could be useful to broadcast it openly.

Without controversy

The Valladolid woman lives in the moment without bothering to get into controversy, which is why she is not a big fan of social networks. Live your life and your profession at will and prefers not to enter into debates that do not seem to add much to him, not even in the lack of recognition comic actors.

In this interview with Direct Chronicle, shows that his thing is to work and that he was always clear about where he wanted to shoot: acting and humor. He asserts that he cannot be serious for long without making a joke.

Promotional poster of ‘Zero in history’ / MOVISTAR +

– Question: Seven seasons of ‘Zero in history’, how would you define it for those who have not seen it yet?

–Answer: It is a program candy. You laugh a lot and learn at the same time. What’s more the guest participates with us this season and many of them surprise you because they know a lot about history. It is fun to see the competition of a group of hooligan students who are going to have a good time and learn in a very relaxed and relaxed atmosphere.

–What is the secret of success?

“ I think the fact that we ourselves don’t usually know what we’re going to do, and we like that too. Working with humor is as simple as that people like to have fun and laugh at all kinds of topics on a daily basis. The incentive that we put on it is that nothing is prepared, everything is improvised and we also love it.

–The program shows that you can also make humor with anything.

-I’m a bit rebellious, I have never worried about these things. The people who say and do what they want, I’m going to my ball. Also, I don’t have Twitter or other networks.

–Don’t you like networks?

“ I am a kind, respectful person. We use grotesque or gross tools in humor, but I go very to my ball, to mine in everything: in fashion, in trends, in things that say. Because otherwise it would be the first on Twitter and I refuse to have it. I am more creative and I like other networks like Instagram more, which is more visual and does not force you to put your opinion.

-Then you are not aware of the controversy that arose in the networks about the humor of women. Some accuse them that they only know how to do menstruation humor. Do you see it like this? Because Zero in history proves otherwise.

“ That will have to be determined by the public. I have tried to be balanced in my projects. If you realize, I started in The informal in 1999 and from then until today I have done very different things. I know that controversy sells, but I flee from controversy, I don’t like them and that’s why I don’t go in. I just do my job. I have a lot of respect for my teammates and I have had theirs.

–Well, let’s go back to ‘Zero in history’. In addition to having a lot of humor, you learn a lot about history, in fact, they have even released a book from the program. Instead, it is broadcast on pay television, is that because it would not work on public television or on a free-to-air channel?

–I do not know. I’ve been at Movistar for six, seven years and all I know is what he told me Andreu Buenafuente, “It is very warm in here, it is very cold out there.” And Andreu’s word … I am in blessed glory. If you want to do it in the open, do it. Nor can we know where a project is going to take you. I have worked in almost all the chains and what matters is the project, then everything changes. I will continue to do so, I do not care if I address what audience

–But do you think the program can help young people become more interested in history?

– We will propose it to the production company. Look how long it takes To know and to win! You never know where a format is going to work. It would all be a matter of trying

Actress Patricia Conde / INSTAGRAM

“And you were zero in history?”

“ She was one of those who approved and I was very good at it. My older sister also studied history and at home we talked a lot about history, especially Greek and Egyptian art, wars. I always found the history, the intrahistory, the characters very interesting… All these things are interesting. The public is willing to learn from these anecdotes. And if a comedian tells you, it works wonders and you enjoy more.

– When did you see that you wanted to dedicate yourself to this of humor and acting?

When I was eight and I saw Brian’s life. We went to see the movie of the Monty Python and I laughed so much that when it was over I told my parents that I had to dedicate myself to this film business. I also really liked Tuesday and Thirteen. Then later, with The Mask, I saw that it was the perfect mix. I’ve always known it and I’ve always said it.

–So clear?

-I liked other things, yes, I always wanted to be a psychologist or an anthropologist because human behavior fascinates me. Or fashion. I have designed some collections and I do not rule out doing it again. I was also fascinated by makeup and hairdressing, with four things changing people a bit. The fact of doing things for others I love. I always try to have a meme section to help start the day in a different way. Humor is therapeutic. For me it is a way of life and one that I carried inside. I’ve always known that no matter how hard I struggled, I had to dedicate myself to it. Even in the moments that I have had to carry out any work that required me to be serious, I have not been able to, I always have to do the joke. What I have done until today has been to dedicate myself to fiction, to comedy. Like it or not, life has taken me there and it has been where I have paid attention. Love it Saturday night Live and I noticed Kristen Wiig from the first moment I saw her. And look where we have participated in a project together, the saga of Gru, my favorite villain. She puts the light on Lucy Wilde and I do the dubbing in Spain. And we agreed at the photocall, which for me was amazing.

–Has it cost you a lot to find a place in the world of humor where there have always been more men?

“ Change the question. Has it cost you a lot to make a hole for yourself being a man? I have never heard that question. I present the Elle Awards every year. In the world of beauty and in big brands, at the beginning, they were all men, there were very few women. That caught my attention from the beginning and no one doubted that they could carry out this work as men. I saw it normal. I’m not one to answer these kinds of questions. As soon as you want to aspire to a relevant position, it is difficult. You have to be prepared, yes, whatever gender you are. Have preparation, luck and talent.

– And is humor sufficiently recognized?

–Great actresses like Meryl Streep or Kate winslet They have done comedies and they have been recognized. In the end, the work itself is rewarded. It is true that, perhaps, Until an actor plays a dramatic role, he is not recognized so well. The same is that the drama comes more. I don’t know where the key is for that to change, but it is.

– Any pending projects? Or a personal project that you would like to promote?

-I have a couple of projects that are out there, which I prefer not to tell in case it doesn’t come out later. We will start shooting one shortly and it will be out next spring.