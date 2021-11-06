Colgen: its 5 most important benefits and what foods contain it

Many famous, like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow or Eva Gonzalez, they claim to include collagen in your diet, in the form of supplements, to keep your skin looking younger. But do you know what exactly collagen is and what benefits it has for the skin?

What is collagen?

Colgen is the protein most abundant in the body and is present in various areas, such as bones, muscles, nails and skin. At the skin level, collagen provides elasticity and firmnessThis is why it is so important to delay its degradation. However, naturally, from 30 yearsapproximately, collagen production decreases. There are, in addition, other factors that can accelerate this degradation such as abusing the sun without sun protection, smoking, drinking alcohol, etc.

What is collagen for?

In the case of the skin, collagen has a structural function, it maintains elastic, firm and hydrated skin. At the moment in which it begins its degradation, signs of age such as wrinkles and sagging are evident. According to the Pharmaceutical Genoveva Lucena Bello, owner of the La Espartera de Crdoba pharmacy “the increase in collagen synthesis and the reduction of its degradation is one of the great challenges of antiaging. “At the moment, the most effective solution is” to eat a correct diet with high quality protein and supplement it with collagen. There are many studies that support the use of oral collagen to improve the hydration and elasticity of the skin, as well as to prevent its aging. However, not all collagens are the same, nor do they have the same efficacy. You have to choose scientifically proven collagens like Verisol or Peptan “, assures the pharmacist.

The benefits of taking collagen for your skin

Colgen helps maintain hydrated skin .

. Decrease the wrinkles and lines of expression.

and lines of expression. Combat loss of firmness and flaccidity .

. Delays skin aging.

Improves the health of uas and hair.

Types of collagen

There are many types of collagen within the body, more than 20, but the most important are the type 1 collagen, the most present in the human body, and present in the skin. The type 2 collagen is located in cartlagos, and the type 3 collagen in the muscles, mainly.

When supplementing the diet with collagen it is important that it has been hydrolyzed, because otherwise our body will not be able to absorb it. In addition, it is essential to take into account what other active ingredients accompany collagen, because that is how its benefits can be enhanced: hyaluronic acid or vitamin C are the most common in nutricosmetic formulas.

Colgen for the skin, the foods that help you generate collagen

According to experts, it is very difficult for the body to generate collagen by itself. But a diet rich in high quality protein it can help to promote its correct synthesis. Colgen is concentrated in parts of animals that we do not usually consume such as skin, tendons, cartilage or bones. However, it is possible to make a broth which is one of the foods that you can include in your diet to promote collagen synthesis. Others that you should also take because they are rich in collagen are the meat lean red, fish, eggs, the jellies, nuts and foods rich in vitamin C, which stimulate collagen production.

Here are some supplements with collagen

Gold Collagen Pure drinkable collagen For sale at El Corte Ingls (33.25 euros). The unique formula of Gold Collagen Pure It is patented in Europe and has been clinically tested and developed to obtain maximum absorption by the body. Thanks to his formulation of hydrolyzed collagen of marine origin and based on hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, E and B6, biotin, copper and zinc, Gold Collagen Pure acts as: antioxidant, providing hydration, elasticity and firmness to the skin, reducing wrinkles and lines of expression, strengthening nails and hair and reducing tiredness and fatigue. Buy Product

Unique Pink Collagen For sale at PromoFarma (74.45 euros). Unique Pink Collagen is a collagen developed by the Meritxell Mart Pharmacy that combines 23 ingredients: inulin, a prebiotic that improves intestinal flora, Herbagut, a mixture of 17 digestive plants, type 1 collagen, camu-camu, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, pink bamboo, B-carotenoids, selenium, coenzyme q10, pine extract, B vitamins, magnesium and zinc. Buy Product

Natnatura hydrolyzed marine collagen For sale at PromoFarma (17.39 euros). This supplement contains hydrolyzed marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, coenzyme q10, vitamin C and zinc. Natnatura’s hydrolyzed marine collagen has an effect anti-aging, helping to keep the skin younger, hydrated and smooth. In addition, it strengthens the bones and increases muscular endurance. Buy Product

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not affect the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you