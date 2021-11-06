Club América discarded for their match against Rayados de Monterrey

Striped will visit the America club at Aztec stadium, after having played the Final of Concachampions between both clubs and where the Monterrey they were victorious. However, the Eagles team maintains a record at home and it is that since November 28, 2020 it has not lost, so it seeks to keep it against the royals.

Unfortunately, the team of Santiago Solari has not been able to beat the box Javier Aguirre since both technicians took the reins of the clubs. So this Saturday night, the Azulcrema strategist will have to make adjustments in his line-up taking into account that there will be important absences due to injury and care of the players for the Liguilla.

In this way, in the match corresponding to Matchday 17, the match would still be played without Renato Ibarra, Mauro Laínez, Richard Sánchez and Pedro Aquino; these last two footballers who have given a good sense to the midfield of those of Coapa, so the coaching staff prefers to sacrifice them now, than in the Quarterfinals.

What are Rayados and America at stake?

The local team has already tied their position in the Liguilla, so in this match the team needs to win so as not to lose the unbeaten streak and above all to regain the confidence of the team after the defeat in Concachampions and later in the Classic Young. In the case of visitors, in any case they have the Repechage insured, so they would only seek to climb steps.