Cleveland Exercises Ramirez Option; not from Pérez

CLEVELAND – As expected, Cleveland’s ninth announced Friday that it has exercised the $ 12 million option of Dominican third baseman José Ramírez, while rejecting the $ 7 million option of Puerto Rican wide receiver Roberto Pérez.
There was no question that the team would exercise Ramírez’s option. Even so, they could hear offers for the third baseman in the exchange market.
The 29-year-old Ramirez hit .266 with 32 doubles, five triples, 36 homers, 103 RBIs, 111 runs scored and 27 stolen bases in 2021. He finished fourth in the American League in knockdowns, runs scored and sixth. in OPS (.893).
Ramírez and Shohei Ohtani were the only two Major League Baseball players with at least 35 home runs, 100 RBIs, 100 runs scored and 25 stolen bases in 2021. The Dominican is just the ninth player in Major League history to reach those numbers in multiples. seasons.
For his part, Pérez was a revelation in 2019, a campaign in which he hit 24 home runs, but has struggled to stay healthy in the last two seasons. He played just over half of Cleveland’s games in the 2020 shortened season and just 30 percent of the team’s games in 2021.
If Pérez does not get a contract with another team, Cleveland has already expressed interest in renewing with the mask for less money.
.