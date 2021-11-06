Christian Bale still in talks to return as Batman in ‘the Flash’

Before it was confirmed that Michael Keaton would return to play “Bruce Wayne” in The Flash, certain rumors claimed that Warner Bros. would focus its attention on recruiting Christian bale for a cameo, if he Dark Knight from Tim Burton did not refuse.

When Keaton said it wasn’t guaranteed to show up, filming was weeks away and it was too late to readjust the script, so The Flash I needed at least one Batman more – in addition to the Crusader with Cloak of Ben affleck-, but Bale It always felt like a long shot regardless of the situation.

You can almost feel the annoyance of the actor every time he is asked about the hero in interviews, when a decade has passed since he last donned the suit; And that’s not to mention the fact that he has never made a single cameo appearance in anything, even though his career stretches back 35 years, from his early childhood stardom.

Nevertheless, the insider Daniel Richtman has reported (via We Got This Covered), that Bale is still in talks to appear on The Flash, even with Keaton on England shooting scenes right now.

Of course, the word “yet” is a bit misleading when there has never been, in fact, any official word from anyone other than yourself. Richtman that the star of the Trilogy of the Dark Knight have talked to Warner Bros. and DC Films about a possible comeback, and since the winner of the Oscar He turned down a fourth solo outing under the cloak, and has long closed the door to that chapter in his life; it is probably best not to be deluded that this will happen.