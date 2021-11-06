Chris Pratt said that he is already working on his voice to play Mario in the character’s animated film.

Last Thursday Nintendo surprised several fans by announcing that Chris pratt will have the mission of realizing the voice of Mario in the next animated film of the famous character of the company.

But while some have doubts as to what the actor of Jurassic world could do on paper, Pratt was quick to point out that he is already preparing to bring the Nintendo icon to life.

Through his official Instagram account and shortly after the announcement about his choice for the film developed by Illumination, Pratt posted a video telling part of his story with Mario.

“There was a coin-operated laundromat near my house and it had Super Mario Bros, the original arcade game. I loved that game, but it felt like I never had a quarter and was stealing it from the wishing well. That’s wild ”, said the actor. “At this point I realized that the penny I stole from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros has come true: that I will be the voice of Mario. But I clearly stole someone else’s wish, so I’ll just wait for that row of karma dominoes to collapse on me. ”

“But as it is now: ‘It’s me, Mario!’”, added the actor imitating the character before clarifying: “That is not the voice. They will have to wait to hear the voice, but we have been working hard on it. and I’m so excited to announce that I’m going to be the voice of that video game that I dreamed of as a kid. Dreams come true”.

Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario will lead a cast that will feature Ana Taylor Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser, among others.

The premiere of this Mario movie is set for December 21, 2022 in the United States.