Chris Pratt la la with a dedication to his wife … addressed to his ex Anna Faris?

Chen the actor of Marvel I published a post in Instagram dedicated to his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, I didn’t think he was going to turn against her so quickly. Comparison with Chris Pratt’s ex, Anna FarisThey did not take long to arrive and that was when the criticism increased for what they understood as an attack on the ‘Mom’ actress and the 9-year-old son they have in common.

The interpreter I uploaded a message three days ago along with a photo of the couple. In the text, Pratt was grateful to find someone to look at him the way his wife did. “His heart is pure and belongs to me,” the actor came to express. Nevertheless, the controversy arose with one of the phrases of the post: “He has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter”, he prayed at one point in the message. That last part, “healthy”, is the one that has raised all the stir and for which criticism has rained.

Let’s remember that Chris Pratt and his ex Anna Faris have a 9-year-old son in common, Jack, he was born prematurely and suffered a brain hemorrhage. The truth is that instantly dozens of messages appeared against the actor for what they considered an unfair attack on the ‘Mom’ actress. There were also those who took advantage of the situation to remind the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor of his alleged pro-Trump relationship or his membership in a homophobic church.