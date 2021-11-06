Chris Evans could receive the title of the ‘Sexiest man in the world’ of 2021

As reported by Page Six, This year’s choice for the ‘World’s Sexiest Man Alive’ award, awarded annually by People magazine, will be Chris Evans. As the American media exposes, the former Captain America was going to obtain this title in 2020 but, after having inadvertently published a very intimate image on his Instagram account, it was decided to postpone the appointment.

Since 1985 actors, models and singers have been part of this list. It includes stars such as Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey. If confirmed, Evans would star on the cover of People as the world’s sexiest new man.

The new Buzz Lightyear

Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming ‘Toy Story’ spin-off in its original version and the performer couldn’t be more excited: “Everyone who knows me knows that I am passionate about animated films. I still do not believe that I will be part of the Pixar family and work with artists who have incredible talent and tell stories like nobody knows how to do it. Watching them work is pure Magic. I pinch myself every day to convince myself that I’m not dreaming“, recognize.

The director, Angus MacLane, has given Entertainment Weekly some clues about the tape: “In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie Andy might have seen, and it would have made him want to buy the Buzz Lightyear doll.“.

‘Lightyear’ opens in theaters on June 17, 2022 and the first teaser trailer has already come out.