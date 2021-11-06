Chivas beats Mazatlán and secures their place in the playoffs

Mazatlán FC and Chivas, the 11th and 12th in the table respectively until before the start of the game, were the teams most urged to secure their place in the 2021 Apertura playoffs, the table indicated so.

However, his level showed the opposite. Party to be forgotten, but that Guadalajara used as a springboard, after defeating (1-0) the Pacific, who suffered only their second defeat at home.

Ángel Zaldívar, with a shoe at minute 87, scored the only goal of the match to give the flock three points, which momentarily jumped to ninth place with 22 points, enough to ensure their place in the Mexican soccer play-off.

The controversy occurred at minute 28, when the referee Jorge Isaac Rojas scored a penalty by Raúl Gudiño on Daniel Amador, the maximum penalty seemed irrevocable, but after reviewing the play in the VAR he decreed that there was nothing because the rojiblanco goal touched the ball.

Second victory in eight games since Marcelo Michel Leaño came to the Guadalajara bench. Football is still very poor, but the illusion grows with his ticket to the much questioned and mediocre playoff.

For its part, Mazatlán FC hopes that Atlético de San Luis, Pachuca and Pumas do not win their matches on the last day to continue enjoying the party.