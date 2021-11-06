Chivas and Atlas games in Liguiila will go on TUDN and TV Azteca – David Medrano

OPEN TELE

The television rights contract that Atlas and Chivas have with Izzi establishes that if they advance to Requalification or Liguilla, the matches as local will be broadcast on open television, both on TUDN and on TV Azteca.

In the case of Zorros and Rojiblancos, most of their meetings at home are shown on restricted television, only when they face the so-called greats are they broadcast on open television.

Atlas qualified as second, which means that in the games he has to play at home, they will be played on Azteca and Televisa.

SUGGESTION ACCEPTED

The Chivas leadership recommended to the National Teams Directorate to be careful with the case of Alexis Vega, who in the last two calls was injured and was able to play very little with the rojiblancos.

The people of Guadalajara suggested that this time Alexis was not summoned and that they allow him to recover one hundred percent of that ankle that has been causing him problems for a long time.

Until before last night’s game, Alexis had only participated in 7 of 16 games and had only 569 minutes played.

REDUCTION

Despite the little money offered, Luis Fernando Tena accepted the technical direction of Guatemala with the intention of being able to make the chapines work.

The salary of the “Skinny” will be around 25 thousand dollars a month, while his assistants will earn about five thousand dollars a month.

What is interesting about the economic proposal are the prizes offered for objectives, such as, for example, that if you qualify for the 2026 World Cup there would be a bonus of $ 500,000. The Central Americans analyzed several options that were complicated in the economic part, but in the end Luis Fernando took up the challenge and signed the lowest contract in his coaching career.

