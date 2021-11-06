‘Chili’, like at home | SoyMotor.com

Carlos Sainz started the 2021 Mexican F1 GP with a good performance on Friday. In the first two free practice sessions, the Madrilenian has been in the noble zone at all times and has even finished the second of them in fifth place. ‘Chili’, like at home.



Carlos has always liked the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, but he never had a car up to the task to fight for something ‘serious’ there. In fact, it is a circuit where he has never scored, so there is no better time to end this losing streak.



This year he arrived in Mexico with the illusion of achieving a good result. The layout, due to the altitude, favors cars that generate more downforce and not so much those that depend on their power unit, so Scuderia Ferrari had a good opportunity.

And Carlos, how could it be otherwise, has been in charge of corroborating the good feelings from the beginning. In FP1, despite the fact that the track was very dirty, he achieved a sixth position that contrasted with the error of Charles Leclerc – a slight blow from the Monegasque, although he later recovered to finish in eighth place.

But the true declaration of intent would come in the second session, not in vain has it been when the Madrilenian has beaten all his rivals of the middle group to tie the fifth position, the one called ‘best of the rest’ – only behind the ‘ almighty ‘Red Bull and Mercedes.

This is an encouraging performance for Scuderia Ferrari, as Sainz commented after the Russian Grand Prix that his new ‘modus operandi’ was not trying to be fast from the start at each Grand Prix, but taking the right steps as he went. progress the weekend.

In this way, the SF21 seems to have room for improvement… and Leclerc’s poor performance only confirms this. It must also be said that McLaren was behind today, which is great news for Ferrari heading into the Constructors’ Championship.

We already said a couple of weeks ago that Ferrari was polishing its new power unit, and at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this may be even more important. Carlos, of course, will want to take advantage of it. Also, ‘Chili’ feels like home in Mexico.

